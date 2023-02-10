Sugar Production Has Majorly Increased, But Prices Are Still Going Up

If you've noticed price increases for your favorite baked goods over the last few years, there may be a reason for it. Sugarcane, which is grown in tropical environments, produces both sugar and ethanol, via Frontiers. After sugarcane is converted to sugar, it is used as a sweetener in baked goods, drinks, and more. Ethanol is used to produce a carbon-reduced fuel, as well as several alcoholic beverages, like beer, wine, and liquor, via DrinkiQ.

Due to its wide range of uses, sugarcane is a hot commodity. Unfortunately, it can't be grown worldwide, limiting the number of places that can produce it. According to the Canadian Sugar Institute, sugarcane requires an average temperature of 75 degrees Fahrenheit, sunshine, and plenty of water. The closer to the equator, the more suitable a place is to grow sugarcane.

According to Bloomberg, after years of trying to catch up, the world finally has a surplus of sugarcane — but that doesn't mean we'll be seeing price cuts any time soon.