A Familiar Face Is Promoting Popeyes' Free Fries In Super Bowl 2023 Ad

It's Super Bowl season, and you know what that means: commercials, baby. Just like how the winter holidays have commercials selling Hondas with a rinky-dink rendition of "Jingle Bells" and Valentine's Day has sappy love songs selling jewelry, Super Bowl season has companies dropping huge amounts of money to create elaborate, star-studded commercials. The National Retail Federation estimates that more than 192.9 million Americans plan on tuning into Super Bowl LVII.

Previous commercials demonstrate the sheer amount of work and money that go into these advertisements. You may be familiar with Budweiser's 2022 Super Bowl commercial, which featured a dog and the famous Clydesdale horse and their triumphant and heartstring-pulling adventure (via Sporting News). In 2020, Mr. Peanut (of Planter's fame) bravely sacrificed his life to save Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh (via USA Today), only to return during the Super Bowl as a "baby peanut."

Although fried chicken chain Popeyes isn't killing off a mascot or showcasing beer with horses and dogs, one familiar star is making his way to TV screens to bring fans joyous news about free fries.