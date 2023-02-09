A Familiar Face Is Promoting Popeyes' Free Fries In Super Bowl 2023 Ad
It's Super Bowl season, and you know what that means: commercials, baby. Just like how the winter holidays have commercials selling Hondas with a rinky-dink rendition of "Jingle Bells" and Valentine's Day has sappy love songs selling jewelry, Super Bowl season has companies dropping huge amounts of money to create elaborate, star-studded commercials. The National Retail Federation estimates that more than 192.9 million Americans plan on tuning into Super Bowl LVII.
Previous commercials demonstrate the sheer amount of work and money that go into these advertisements. You may be familiar with Budweiser's 2022 Super Bowl commercial, which featured a dog and the famous Clydesdale horse and their triumphant and heartstring-pulling adventure (via Sporting News). In 2020, Mr. Peanut (of Planter's fame) bravely sacrificed his life to save Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh (via USA Today), only to return during the Super Bowl as a "baby peanut."
Although fried chicken chain Popeyes isn't killing off a mascot or showcasing beer with horses and dogs, one familiar star is making his way to TV screens to bring fans joyous news about free fries.
Dieunerst Collin is making his debut
The name "Dieunerst Collin" may not ring a bell, but you've likely seen his face. Collin is the "Popeyes kid," famous for becoming a meme at 9 years old. As the New York Post explains, Collin was waiting in line at Popeyes with his family when a stranger (noticing Collin looked strikingly similar to another young internet sensation) began to film him. Collin noticed the stranger filming him and understandably gave a confused glare, the expression of confusion and awkwardness somehow becoming a popular meme all across the Internet.
Today, Collin is 18 years old and doing well for himself. Per CNN, Collin plays for Lake Erie College's football team in Painesville, Ohio — and he's managed to score an advertising deal with Popeyes. Collin's name, face, and likeness will be used on advertisements, billboards, and commercials across the country, including the one fans will see during the Super Bowl LVII.
In the Super Bowl commercial, Collin advertises the "Eyes on the Fries (or Pies)" deal, which promises that, if customers place an order of $20 or more on the Popeyes app, they will receive 400 bonus points that can be cashed in for Cajun fries or a pie (via People).