The Super Bowl 2023 Players Tailgate Party Will Be Catered By Bobby Flay, Rocco DiSpirito

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12. The championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles has been hyped for the historic face-off between Kansas City's Tight End, Travis Kelce, and Philadelphia's Center, Jason Kelce, two brothers playing on each of the opposing teams. But as anyone who's ever watched Super Bowl knows, game day is about way more than just the game.

From funny and quirky commercials to explosive halftime shows that people still talk about years after (we're looking at you, Janet and Justin), Super Bowl Sunday is an entire entertainment experience. And, of course, whether you're at the game or hosting a party, food is a key part of it.

While plenty of people watching from home or their local watering hole will be wolfing down wings during the big game, fans who have traveled to the stadium will have the opportunity to attend tons of events leading up to the game, with some sporting serious eats. One of those events, the 2023 Players Tailgate Party promises to have some of the best game day food and it's being hosted by none other than celebrity chef Bobby Flay.