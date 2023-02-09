The Super Bowl 2023 Players Tailgate Party Will Be Catered By Bobby Flay, Rocco DiSpirito
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12. The championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles has been hyped for the historic face-off between Kansas City's Tight End, Travis Kelce, and Philadelphia's Center, Jason Kelce, two brothers playing on each of the opposing teams. But as anyone who's ever watched Super Bowl knows, game day is about way more than just the game.
From funny and quirky commercials to explosive halftime shows that people still talk about years after (we're looking at you, Janet and Justin), Super Bowl Sunday is an entire entertainment experience. And, of course, whether you're at the game or hosting a party, food is a key part of it.
While plenty of people watching from home or their local watering hole will be wolfing down wings during the big game, fans who have traveled to the stadium will have the opportunity to attend tons of events leading up to the game, with some sporting serious eats. One of those events, the 2023 Players Tailgate Party promises to have some of the best game day food and it's being hosted by none other than celebrity chef Bobby Flay.
A star-studded menu
Bullseye Event Group has been literally rolling out the red carpet for their Super Bowl party for several years, offering attendees the opportunity to partake in a top-notch tailgate experience with music, mixologists, and food from well-known chefs, CNN Business reports. According to their website, this has been consistently voted the top Super Bowl event to attend.
At the 2023 Players Tailgate Party, Bobby Flay will play host with a number of other chefs by his side, including Rocco DiSpirito, Todd English, Brooke Williamson, and Michael Voltaggio, among others. Dishes on the menu include Flay's Elevated Nacho which features spit-roasted red chile pork, green chile queso, avocado-corn relish, and pickled red onions, DiSpirito's Deep-Fried Lobster with Pepperonata Jelly, and a long list of other bites like Pickle Brined Chicken Thighs, Lobster and Black Truffle Grilled Cheese, and Birria Tacos.
While the event is certainly extravagant, it's not without its element of philanthropy. Bullseye has teamed up with one of its partners, Food Recovery Network (FRN), to help feed the hungry in Arizona (per CNN). After the event, student volunteers with FRN will load what they expect to be approximately 3,000 pounds of food into their truck for distribution to the Phoenix Rescue Mission.
The event also promises to have a number of current and former players in attendance. Tickets to the event at $875 for adults and $499 for youth under 15 or party-goers can rent cabanas for up to 12 people ranging from $12,000 – $24,000.