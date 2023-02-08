A Brand-New Philly Cheesesteak Menu Has Arrived At Carl's Jr.

If you ever find yourself in Oklahoma or Wyoming, just know they're the only states with both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations. Although Carl's Jr. and Hardee's may have the same logo and feature nearly identical menu items, they didn't start out this way.

Carl's Jr. began as a hot dog cart in 1941, according to its website. The first Hardee's opened in 1960, per its website. While Carl's Jr. grew throughout the West Coast and Hardee's dominated the Midwest and South, it wasn't until 1997, when the two chains merged after Carl's Jr's parent company bought Hardee's (per Thrillist).

In recent years, the two fast-food chains have been offering innovative items, such as jalapeño poppers, apple turnovers, and biscuits, per the Carl's Jr. and Hardees menus. Now, both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are revamping parts of their menu, offering new items inspired by the City of Brotherly Love.