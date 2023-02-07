Einstein Bros. Is Ditching Valentine's Day For Its Own 'National Bros Day'

Einstein Bros. Bagels specializes in crafting the perfect breakfast menu, placing the utmost value on its namesake. The chain bakes fresh bagels every four hours beginning at 2:00 a.m., according to its website, ensuring that every customer can enjoy a fresh bagel. If you're seeking a heartier breakfast, the chain sells breakfast sandwiches. You can also grab a muffin to start your day on a sweet note or a cup of fresh-brewed coffee for a caffeine kick.

Valentine's Day might be all about the love, but Einstein Bros. Bagels is taking an entirely different approach for the month. According to a Feb. 7 press release, the chain took inspiration from Galentine's Day, which celebrates platonic love on February 13, per Cosmopolitan. Einstein Bros. Bagels decided to create a holiday celebrated the day after Valentine's Day, and the bagel chain is releasing a special menu item to go along with it.