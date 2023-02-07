Einstein Bros. Is Ditching Valentine's Day For Its Own 'National Bros Day'
Einstein Bros. Bagels specializes in crafting the perfect breakfast menu, placing the utmost value on its namesake. The chain bakes fresh bagels every four hours beginning at 2:00 a.m., according to its website, ensuring that every customer can enjoy a fresh bagel. If you're seeking a heartier breakfast, the chain sells breakfast sandwiches. You can also grab a muffin to start your day on a sweet note or a cup of fresh-brewed coffee for a caffeine kick.
Valentine's Day might be all about the love, but Einstein Bros. Bagels is taking an entirely different approach for the month. According to a Feb. 7 press release, the chain took inspiration from Galentine's Day, which celebrates platonic love on February 13, per Cosmopolitan. Einstein Bros. Bagels decided to create a holiday celebrated the day after Valentine's Day, and the bagel chain is releasing a special menu item to go along with it.
The holiday is meant to be shared with your best bros
Instead of celebrating Valentine's Day, Einstein Bros. Bagels has come up with another holiday. National Bros Day, "an official day dedicated to the bro squad," will be celebrated Feb. 15, per a press release. This is the first year the bagel chain is hosting the holiday, and it's offering a special box for customers looking to share a meal with their best bro.
The Bros. Box Brunch for Two includes a Farmhouse Sandwich (eggs, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, and schmear on a Cheesy Hash Brown bagel), a bacon and cheddar egg sandwich, two blueberry muffins, and two twice-baked hash browns. Per the Einstein Bros. menu, the box is available to order via the mobile app and online.
While it's not clear if this box will stick around after the holiday, customers can expect to see it at least through Feb. 15.