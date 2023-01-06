Here's How You Can Score One Of Panera's Brand New Sandwiches For Free This Winter
Panera Bread specializes in soups, sandwiches, and salads, which often come with a slice of its signature French baguette on the side. But according to a press release, via Cision PR Newswire, Panera will be using those baguettes in a whole new way.
Panera's new sandwiches will all feature different toppings but will be served on warm, toasted baguettes. The Green Goddess Caprese Melt will be packed with Peppadew peppers, basil, arugula, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, and topped, of course, with Green Goddess dressing, salt and pepper, and garlic aioli. The Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt will satisfy your pizza cravings with a blend of cheeses, pepperoni, and market sauce. And the Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt features smoked chicken, American cheese, red onions, and Buffalo sauce.
While each sandwich will be available to purchase by mid-January, there will also be a way for some customers to enjoy a meal from the restaurant free of charge — weather permitting.
Customers in a few cold cities can grab a free sandwich
With the addition of Panera's new menu items, the fast-casual food chain will also be hosting a promotion for the Toasted Baguette sandwiches, designed to help customers warm up with a freshly toasted meal when the weather outside is chilly, via Cision PR Newswire.
In promotion of the launch, Panera will be offering free sandwiches in select cities hit by winter weather. In New York City, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and Washington D.C., if temperatures dip below freezing, Panera will broadcast a code for a free baguette sandwich on nearby digital billboards. In Chicago, the code will also be written in the snow. Panera will post updates on the promotion on its Twitter and Facebook accounts.
The promotion will only run from January 17 to 22, but MyPanera rewards program members can get an early sneak peek at the new menu items by ordering online or in the Panera app. For everyone else, the sandwiches will be available to purchase starting at $9.99, beginning January 12.