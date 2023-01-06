Here's How You Can Score One Of Panera's Brand New Sandwiches For Free This Winter

Panera Bread specializes in soups, sandwiches, and salads, which often come with a slice of its signature French baguette on the side. But according to a press release, via Cision PR Newswire, Panera will be using those baguettes in a whole new way.

Panera's new sandwiches will all feature different toppings but will be served on warm, toasted baguettes. The Green Goddess Caprese Melt will be packed with Peppadew peppers, basil, arugula, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, and topped, of course, with Green Goddess dressing, salt and pepper, and garlic aioli. The Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt will satisfy your pizza cravings with a blend of cheeses, pepperoni, and market sauce. And the Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt features smoked chicken, American cheese, red onions, and Buffalo sauce.

While each sandwich will be available to purchase by mid-January, there will also be a way for some customers to enjoy a meal from the restaurant free of charge — weather permitting.