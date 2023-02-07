The NYC Restaurant That's Whipping Up $250k Hot Chocolate For Valentine's Day

Let's face it, Valentine's Day means something different to everyone. Whether it's a chill night with friends, eating at a fancy restaurant with your partner, or giving each other gifts surrounded by rose petals and candles, everyone celebrates the holiday a bit differently.

The average American spends around $175 on Valentine's Day, according to Forbes' 2022 data. The number could very well increase in 2023, as it has continued to climb for years. As far as what people are buying, about 56% of shoppers go for some sort of chocolate or candy, while about 22% buy jewelry.

Everyone's budget is different, but Valentine's Day spending seems to focus on the same things every year: Candy, dinner, and jewelry. If you're looking for a way to treat your partner to something special this year, you might want to consider buying them some diamond-studded hot chocolate — that is if you have $250,000 to spend. It turns out one New York City restaurant is hoping that a few people will spare no expense on a — Valentine's Day hot chocolate?