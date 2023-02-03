New Mexico Proposes First Ever Official 'State Smell' To End Chile Rivalry

Every state in the union has its own state symbols. These often include things like animals, trees, and flowers, but a new bill proposed in New Mexico's state legislature would make it the first state to have an official aroma. According to the Associated Press, a bill to make the smell of roasted chiles the state aroma of New Mexico has passed its first test on its way to becoming law.

Of course, the chile pepper has been a symbol of the state for a long time. It's already been chosen as one of the state's vegetables. It also serves as the unspoken subject in the state question, "red or green?" This is in reference to the near-constant question of which chile sauce a diner wants slathered onto their burritos, tamales, enchiladas, or any other type of food typical to the state.

Lonely Planet says that every autumn the smell of freshly harvested chile peppers fills the air throughout the state as they are roasted and sold at stores and roadside stands. Now, aroma may be codified into the law as having cultural importance to the state of New Mexico.