New Report Shows Online Grocery Pickup Is About To Dominate The Game

Whether you enjoy it or dread it, grocery shopping is something most of us have to do. As the internet started becoming an essential aspect of our lives, grocery retailers began to capitalize on the idea of grocery shopping right from the comfort of our homes.

The first online grocery retailer was HomeGrocer.com, which first hit the web in 1997 (via OneSpace). It was proven successful as sales reached $1 million by 2000. At the time, the online grocery space seemed lucrative, and competitors started to pop up. According to a 2002 New York Times article, traditional supermarket chains also noticed. However, as fast the industry grew, it also quickly fell apart. Online grocery brands like HomeGrocer and Webvan promptly vanished. The companies overestimated customers' demands and profitability.

While the online grocery industry was a bust in the late 1990s and early 2000s, it looks to be having its heyday again. Fast forward to today, and the online grocery industry is expected to grow rapidly.