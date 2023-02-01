Sour Patch Kids' Valentine's Candy Has Nothing To Do With Love
Each year as Valentine's Day approaches, seasonal grocery store aisles fill with red and pink décor, boxes of Valentine's Day candy, and bouquets of flowers. While Valentine's Day is a great way to celebrate love with someone special, those who spend the day alone may not appreciate the constant reminders. (Although, the post-holiday clearance candy is always a bonus.)
In fact, according to a 2022 YouGov report, Valentine's Day is one of the lowest-ranking holidays. A little more than half of the surveyed Americans don't consider it a special occasion at all. Valentine's Day was outranked by all of the other major U.S. holidays.
Sour Patch Kids understands that not everyone is all about the typical love-obsessed vibe of Valentine's Day décor. The brand is releasing a limited-edition candy for this year's holiday, and its appearance is sure to shake things up in the Valentine's Day candy aisle.
Sour Patch Kids is taking a stand against the norm
Sour Patch Kids is releasing a new candy in anti-celebration of Valentine's Day, according to a press release provided to Daily Meal. Each box of Black Raspberry Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts candy will feature black, heart-shaped, sour chewy candies.
To celebrate the candy's launch, Sour Patch Kids is hosting an exclusive dining experience for Chicago residents. The Allis at Soho House will play host to the Sour Hearts Social Club, an exclusive dining experience through OpenTable Chicago. Each reservation will grant guests access to the party on Feb. 13 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., where they will be surrounded by anti-love décor and games. Each guest will be served dinner, and of course, Sour Patch Kids' new candy for dessert.
Sour Patch Kids is also hosting a contest on its Instagram page, where it will be giving away limited-edition Sour Hearts Social Club kits. Customers can buy the Black Raspberry Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts in two sizes: a 3.08-ounce theater box or a 3.4-ounce gifting heart.