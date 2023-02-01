Sour Patch Kids' Valentine's Candy Has Nothing To Do With Love

Each year as Valentine's Day approaches, seasonal grocery store aisles fill with red and pink décor, boxes of Valentine's Day candy, and bouquets of flowers. While Valentine's Day is a great way to celebrate love with someone special, those who spend the day alone may not appreciate the constant reminders. (Although, the post-holiday clearance candy is always a bonus.)

In fact, according to a 2022 YouGov report, Valentine's Day is one of the lowest-ranking holidays. A little more than half of the surveyed Americans don't consider it a special occasion at all. Valentine's Day was outranked by all of the other major U.S. holidays.

Sour Patch Kids understands that not everyone is all about the typical love-obsessed vibe of Valentine's Day décor. The brand is releasing a limited-edition candy for this year's holiday, and its appearance is sure to shake things up in the Valentine's Day candy aisle.