Dr Pepper Is Introducing A Fruity New Flavor To Its Lineup

Dr Pepper was first sold in 1885 and was born in Waco, Texas, according to the Dr Pepper Museum. (Yes, the beverage has an entire museum dedicated to its history.) The soda uses a top-secret blend of 23 flavors, though it's theorized that they include some traditional flavors, such as blackberry, vanilla, and raspberry, along with a few more wild ones, including tomato, prune, and carrot (per Thrillist).

Dr Pepper sells a few different flavored beverages, including the classic Dr Pepper, cherry vanilla, and Cream soda, along with diet and zero-sugar options. Dr Pepper & Cream Soda was the most recent addition to the permanent lineup.

Now, Dr Pepper is expanding its lineup with an all-new flavor that will hit stores this month, after teasing its release on the brand's Instagram page. And, according to a press release from Dr Pepper, the company has cornered the market with this flavor.