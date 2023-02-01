Dr Pepper Is Introducing A Fruity New Flavor To Its Lineup
Dr Pepper was first sold in 1885 and was born in Waco, Texas, according to the Dr Pepper Museum. (Yes, the beverage has an entire museum dedicated to its history.) The soda uses a top-secret blend of 23 flavors, though it's theorized that they include some traditional flavors, such as blackberry, vanilla, and raspberry, along with a few more wild ones, including tomato, prune, and carrot (per Thrillist).
Dr Pepper sells a few different flavored beverages, including the classic Dr Pepper, cherry vanilla, and Cream soda, along with diet and zero-sugar options. Dr Pepper & Cream Soda was the most recent addition to the permanent lineup.
Now, Dr Pepper is expanding its lineup with an all-new flavor that will hit stores this month, after teasing its release on the brand's Instagram page. And, according to a press release from Dr Pepper, the company has cornered the market with this flavor.
The one-of-a-kind flavor will be available soon
An all-new, fruity flavor of Dr Pepper will soon hit store shelves. According to a press release, Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream will blend the original 23 flavors of the soda with a sweet, strawberry flavor. The cream flavor will add a smooth finish to each sip. The brand hopes to "delight treat seekers" with this new flavor and entice the drink's fans with a new variety of the beverage.
The new Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream flavor will be offered in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans or in 20-ounce plastic bottles. The zero sugar variety will only be available for purchase in 12-packs of cans.
While they might sell out quickly at your local grocery store, don't worry — this new flavor will become part of the permanent Dr Pepper lineup, joining the classic Dr Pepper and the Dr Pepper & Cream Soda flavors.