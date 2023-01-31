Dairy Queen Just Unveiled Some Truly Decadent Valentine's Day Treats

Back in 1940, the first Dairy Queen opened in Illinois, per Dairy Queen. Today, the chain has over 7,000 locations and can be found in over 20 countries worldwide. Around 45 years after the initial restaurant opened, the Blizzard Treats hit the menu and quickly became fan favorites.

The Dairy Queen menu includes treats like soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, and more. The chain even sells Dilly Bars to-go, if you want to take some treats home with you. But the Blizzards are a Dairy Queen-exclusive treat, and fans of the treats are always eager to try new flavors. As of August 2022, Dairy Queen had released two dozen different Blizzard flavors, according to Insider.

Dairy Queen often releases new Blizzard flavors in accordance with the season, reports People. Fall flavors include pumpkin pie and cinnamon roll-inspired treats, while winter brings minty or sugar cookie-flavored ice creams. To celebrate Valentine's Day, Dairy Queen will be releasing a few new treats, and they've just been revealed.