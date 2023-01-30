Seaweed Farms Could Be The Future Of Food, According To New Study

According to the study published in Nature Sustainability, farmed seaweed could help offset land crops, reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions, and be a food supplement for various groups. The study believes that even a 10% increase in seaweed consumption could make a substantial offset in farm land. While the ocean might be seen as an untapped resource, many people still need to buy into the concept of eating seaweed as a staple in their diet. As The Guardian reported, the success of seaweed farming relies on people eating more vegetables. If that cultural shift happens, increasing seaweed production could be a sustainable option and possibly could help to alleviate some food insecurity concerns.

Still, while Carlos Duarte, a researcher and professor in biological oceanography and marine ecology, argued to Time that seaweed farming is a viable way to feed the world's population without harming the environment, not everyone agrees with that assertion. Utopia.org raises concerns regarding the potential impact on ecosystem diversity. From impacting the sea floor to barriers to animal migration, the location, methodology, and implementation need to be considered before large portions of the ocean are dedicated to harvesting this crop. Discussing food alternatives in an effort to fight food insecurity and promote sustainability can be a flavorful conversation but the concept needs to balance all the components so as not to offer a solution only to create another problem.