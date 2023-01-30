Domino's Will Soon Roll Out Its Very Own Line Of Tater Tots
America loves pizza. Whether it's New York-style pizza, Chicago deep-dish, or anything in between, Americans eat 3 billion pizzas a year, according to The Week. (That's about 100 acres of pizza a day.) If you don't live in or hail from one of America's pizza metropolis, if it's pizza night there's a big chance you're ordering delivery from one of the country's most common and/or popular pizza chains — like Domino's, which is arguably America's favorite pizza chain for many.
Once a run-of-the-mill family-owned business, Domino's has become one of the largest pizza chains in the U.S., and has made its own imprint on the American culinary landscape. For one example, look no further than the fact that Domino's purportedly invented the pizza box, and it's the same design we use today, per The Atlantic. Pizza boxes aside, Domino's has also been a big player in introducing non-pizza items to its menu. In 2008, the chain introduced oven-baked sandwiches to its menu, according to its website, followed by pasta in 2009; two years later, Domino's began selling chicken wings and boneless chicken.
Now, Domino's is set to launch another new menu item: its version of potato tots called Loaded Tater Tots, according to The Fast Food Post. Its latest rollout seems to be in the making for a couple of years now. The first glimpse of the item was seen on Reddit about two years ago when someone posted a photo of tater tots. Now, it looks like tater tots will soon be a reality at Domino's.
Domino's tater tots are set to launch in February
According to a report published by The Fast Food Post, Domino's will roll out its new Loaded Tater Tots nationwide on February 14. Starting at $6.99, Domino's tater tots will come in three different flavors: Cheddar Bacon, Melty 3-Cheese, and Philly Cheesesteak. The Cheddar Bacon tots are filled with bacon bits, Alfredo — and you guessed it — cheddar. The Melty 3-Cheese is made with a combination of mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan. Finally, Domino's Philly Cheesesteak tater tots take the classic Philly cheesesteak and turn it into bite-size snacks, consisting of steak, peppers, Alfredo, and onions.
While they have yet to be officially, technically released, it seems people are already sounding off online about Domino's upcoming potato-based offering. Per Chew Boom, at least one person posted online that they had spotted the tots on sale at a California location, and others have shared their own thoughts on the new menu item. "My concern would be that this item won't travel well," one person tweeted in reaction to the news. Others who claimed to have tasted Domino's tots gave mixed opinions. Another Domino's customer tweeted that the loaded tater tots "have no seasoning" and are "soggy," but others appeared to rave about them nonetheless. "[D]ominos is coming out with loaded tater tots in a few weeks and omg they're so good y'all," read another post.