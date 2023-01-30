Domino's Will Soon Roll Out Its Very Own Line Of Tater Tots

America loves pizza. Whether it's New York-style pizza, Chicago deep-dish, or anything in between, Americans eat 3 billion pizzas a year, according to The Week. (That's about 100 acres of pizza a day.) If you don't live in or hail from one of America's pizza metropolis, if it's pizza night there's a big chance you're ordering delivery from one of the country's most common and/or popular pizza chains — like Domino's, which is arguably America's favorite pizza chain for many.

Once a run-of-the-mill family-owned business, Domino's has become one of the largest pizza chains in the U.S., and has made its own imprint on the American culinary landscape. For one example, look no further than the fact that Domino's purportedly invented the pizza box, and it's the same design we use today, per The Atlantic. Pizza boxes aside, Domino's has also been a big player in introducing non-pizza items to its menu. In 2008, the chain introduced oven-baked sandwiches to its menu, according to its website, followed by pasta in 2009; two years later, Domino's began selling chicken wings and boneless chicken.

Now, Domino's is set to launch another new menu item: its version of potato tots called Loaded Tater Tots, according to The Fast Food Post. Its latest rollout seems to be in the making for a couple of years now. The first glimpse of the item was seen on Reddit about two years ago when someone posted a photo of tater tots. Now, it looks like tater tots will soon be a reality at Domino's.