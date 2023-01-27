One Man Lived Off Ketchup And Garlic Powder While Lost At Sea For A Month

The vast majority of our planet is covered by the ocean. The vast, blue expanse inspires in us a slew of disparate emotions. Watching waves crash over a sandy shore is undeniably beautiful, but the ocean can be just as terrifying as it is awe-inspiring.

If these eight unsolved ocean mysteries, which include disappearing ships and sea serpents, aren't enough to convince you, there is no shortage of stories that reveal exactly how intimidating the open ocean can be. Jose Salvador Avarenga, a Mexican fisherman, survived for over 400 days at sea after inclement weather blew his boat off course, via Wide Open Spaces. To survive, he fished for aquatic animals, hunted seabirds, and drank primarily rainwater and turtle blood. During World War II, Poon Lim spent 133 days adrift after a German U-boat sunk his ship.

Recently, another story of survival at sea emerged out of Columbia. Elvis Francois' plight is both harrowing and inspiring.