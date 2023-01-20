How Many Times Do You Typically Cook Dinner Each Week? - Exclusive Survey

Even with the work-from-home revolution, there still don't seem to be enough hours in the day for many of us. In all the hustle and bustle of the day, it can be easy to forget about the eternal question: "What's for dinner?" We've all scrounged up as many quick weeknight dinner recipes as possible, and some of us have even attempted to learn the ways of the slow cooker. Still, there are nights that call for fast food or take out meals.

We all do what we have to do to feed the family or ourselves at the end of the day, but it's proven to be a costly habit. According to Forbes, anytime you're ordering out, you're spending five times as much, on average, compared to making a homemade dinner. Money Under 30 adds that even if you're careful with your money, the small additional costs of eating out will add up on you. And the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the average American individual spent $3,000 a year just on dining out in 2015.

Still, sometimes the convenience is worth the cost. Daily Meal was curious about how often most people do cook at home, so we launched a survey to find out.