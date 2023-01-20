Pizza Hut Is Making The Biggest Pizza In The World, And It's Astronomical

The process of making the giant pizza (which is composed of 13,653 pounds of dough, 4,948 pounds of pizza sauce, over 8,800 pounds of cheese, and around 630,496 pieces of pepperoni, per CNN) more or less requires the same steps as a regular pie. First came the dough, which workers rolled out over what looks like a giant sheet of impenetrable plastic. Then came the sauce and the toppings, which we imagine took hours and hours to assemble in accordance with Pizza Hut guidelines. Finally, oversized heat lamps were positioned over the pie to heat it right there on the floor of the Convention Center. In case you're worried about food waste, know that the company plans to donate each of the pie's 68,000 slices to local food banks.

Amazingly enough, AZ Central says Pizza Hut broke another Guinness World Record in early January 2023 by making a special delivery to the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro. And who can forget when Pizza Hut became the first of its kind to deliver to the International Space Station in 2001? The chain truly goes above and beyond.