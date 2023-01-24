Campbell's New Chunky Ghost Pepper Soup Is 13 Times Spicier Than Before
Few things are more comforting than a warm bowl of soup on a chilly day — and Campbell's knows that some like to turn up the heat even more. Among their product lines of canned soup, Campbell's Chunky already sells a few spicy soup varieties on grocery store shelves, according to its website, perfect for clearing out those stuffed-up sinuses. And now, that same lineup — which includes varieties like Sirloin Burger, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo, and Chili, among others — is releasing an all-new limited-edition flavor that promises to be even spicier. But there's a catch: Only a certain number of people will be able to taste test it, according to a press release from the company.
As compared to Campbell's original Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup, the Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup will be 13 times spicier, as measured by the Scoville heat unit scale. If you think you have what it takes to endure the heat, Campbell's will send some lucky fans a "Relieve the Heat Kit" along with the soup itself.
The exclusive kit will help you beat the heat
As their recent press release states, Campbell's new Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup is promised to be so spicy that the company is providing a full "relief" kit to those willing to try it. Specifically, each kit will come with a can of the soup, a cooling towel, a fan, a sweatband, and tissues to remedy the effect of the spice.
Though the bonus kit might be a draw for spice lovers, that isn't to say it doesn't come without a warning label, of sorts. Willing participants will need to sign a "waiver" to sign up to enjoy the soup — though the press release notes that the waiver isn't legally binding, and is meant to add an extra bit of fun to the experience. Playing along with this premise, the "waiver" states that those eating the soup may experience "fanning of the mouth area" or "the urge to scream, 'Man, that's hot,'" due to the heat.
If you want to get your hands on a can, you'll want to act fast — only 500 cans will be released, and you can only grab them by being part of the group that signs the waiver on the website, beginning January 27 at 1 p.m. EST.