Campbell's New Chunky Ghost Pepper Soup Is 13 Times Spicier Than Before

As their recent press release states, Campbell's new Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup is promised to be so spicy that the company is providing a full "relief" kit to those willing to try it. Specifically, each kit will come with a can of the soup, a cooling towel, a fan, a sweatband, and tissues to remedy the effect of the spice.

Though the bonus kit might be a draw for spice lovers, that isn't to say it doesn't come without a warning label, of sorts. Willing participants will need to sign a "waiver" to sign up to enjoy the soup — though the press release notes that the waiver isn't legally binding, and is meant to add an extra bit of fun to the experience. Playing along with this premise, the "waiver" states that those eating the soup may experience "fanning of the mouth area" or "the urge to scream, 'Man, that's hot,'" due to the heat.

If you want to get your hands on a can, you'll want to act fast — only 500 cans will be released, and you can only grab them by being part of the group that signs the waiver on the website, beginning January 27 at 1 p.m. EST.