The Reasoning Behind Canada's New, Strict Alcohol Guidelines

This week, a report from the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (funded by the Canadian government's national department, Health Canada) issued a significant warning to citizens who drink alcohol. According to the BBC, the country now discourages citizens from imbibing more than two alcoholic beverages per week, regardless of age or gender. That's a big drop from the previous guidelines published in 2011, which recommended no more than 10 drinks per week for women and 15 drinks for men. If it were up to Canada, no one would be drinking at all.

"The main message from this new guidance is that any amount of alcohol is not good for your health," Public Health Ontario senior scientist Erin Hobin, who helped determine the guidelines, told BBC. "And if you drink, less is better." The decision comes on the heels of record-high deaths related to alcohol.

According to new Statistics Canada data, there were more alcohol-related deaths in Canada between 2019 to 2020 than there had been in the past 20 years. That number increased again in 2021 when 3,875 Canadians died from alcohol abuse. "I [...] think [the deaths speak] to the fact that people are unaware of the significant harms that can result from their alcohol use," St. Francis Xavier University psychology professor Kara Thompson told CBC. The new guidelines are intended to change that.