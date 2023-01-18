P.F. Chang's Is Celebrating The Year Of The Rabbit In A Big Way

As P.F. Chang's reports, its new limited-edition cocktail Down the Rabbit Hole is a combination of Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Rye Whiskey and Barrow's Intense Ginger Liqueur infused with lemon and honey. By ordering this drink, you won't just get to celebrate the Lunar New Year with flair. You'll also be granted access to what the restaurant calls an "augmented reality experience." Customers only have to scan the QR code on the special edition coaster that comes with the cocktail to take part in the innovative fun.

However, according to P.F. Chang's, if you're hoping to mobile order this drink you're out of New Year's luck. To sip on this cocktail and get a taste of what's to come in 2023 you'll have to purchase it in-stores. But even if you can't make it to a P.F. Chang's location, the restaurant is offering other ways to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

If you enter the Lunar New Year section of the chain's website, you'll find a handy tool that will help you discover the best P.F. Chang's dish and drink to order for your Chinese Zodiac. For the record, aside from its current specialty drink, those born in the Year of the Rabbit's "perfect dish" is Ma Po Tofu. And, if you still need to gear up for the celebration, the chain reports it's also selling Lunar New Year-themed merch on its online shop.