P.F. Chang's Is Celebrating The Year Of The Rabbit In A Big Way
On January 22, we officially say goodbye to the Year of the Tiger and welcome the Year of the Rabbit (per Los Angeles Times). So, what does that mean? As the Times reports, while the tiger brought "change" and "unpredictably" last year, the rabbit may bring peace to all in 2022. And, according to Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong, it could even grant rewards to those with a pure heart — which we're sure you have. But perhaps most importantly, the start of a new Lunar Year means a delicious celebration is happening at P.F. Chang's.
Last year, P.F. Chang's goers were able to dive into the Lunar New Year by pairing dishes the chain reports traditionally ensure happiness and wealth, like vegetable chow mein and pork dumplings, with an unforgettably festive cocktail. Called the Iwai of the Tiger, this drink, which featured Iwai 45 Japanese Whiskey and elderflower liqueur, helped prepare customers to face the tiger of a year that was 2022 (per its website). And the chain just revealed it's once again celebrating the 2023 Lunar New Year by crafting a zodiac-themed cocktail. The only question is, are you ready to go down the rabbit hole?
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with P.F. Chang's limited edition cocktail
As P.F. Chang's reports, its new limited-edition cocktail Down the Rabbit Hole is a combination of Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Rye Whiskey and Barrow's Intense Ginger Liqueur infused with lemon and honey. By ordering this drink, you won't just get to celebrate the Lunar New Year with flair. You'll also be granted access to what the restaurant calls an "augmented reality experience." Customers only have to scan the QR code on the special edition coaster that comes with the cocktail to take part in the innovative fun.
However, according to P.F. Chang's, if you're hoping to mobile order this drink you're out of New Year's luck. To sip on this cocktail and get a taste of what's to come in 2023 you'll have to purchase it in-stores. But even if you can't make it to a P.F. Chang's location, the restaurant is offering other ways to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.
If you enter the Lunar New Year section of the chain's website, you'll find a handy tool that will help you discover the best P.F. Chang's dish and drink to order for your Chinese Zodiac. For the record, aside from its current specialty drink, those born in the Year of the Rabbit's "perfect dish" is Ma Po Tofu. And, if you still need to gear up for the celebration, the chain reports it's also selling Lunar New Year-themed merch on its online shop.