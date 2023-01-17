What You Need To Know About The Shady Practice Of 'Food Fraud'

Upton Sinclair's "The Jungle" was published serially throughout 1905 in a magazine called "Appeal to Reason" before it became a full book, published in February 1906 (per History). Sinclair's novel, which exposed the corrupt failings of the meat-packing industry, was the catalyst for food regulations in the United States. By the summer of the same year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had been formed and passed its first law of many, the 1906 Pure Food and Drugs Act. But well over a century later, fraudulent food practices remain prevalent in the United States, as well as globally.

In November 2021, the FDA released a new page on its website intended to educate consumers and businesses about food fraud (per Food Safety). Tthe organization defines Economically Motivated Adulteration (EMA), or food fraud, as the intentional act of leaving out, taking out, or substituting a part of a food or an ingredient of value.

But why is this still necessary today?