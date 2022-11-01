How 4 Million Wine Bottles Became Involved In An Alleged Fraud

It is an unfortunate reality that wine fraud is nothing new. One of the biggest scandals in living memory is that of forger Rudy Kurniawan, who amassed a multimillion-dollar fortune selling rare, vintage wines in the early to mid-2000s. The thing was, just about every bottle Kurniawan sold was fake, according to The Guardian. The subject of Kurniawan's treachery was explored in-depth in the documentary "Sour Grapes," which showed just how much his forgeries affected the wine world.

Now, we are at it again. A trial is currently underway in France against five parties allegedly involved in tampering with, transporting, and selling 4 million bottles of fake Bordeaux wine, per Food & Wine – and details are emerging that make this scandal the stuff of Hollywood. It all began with a bad 2013 grape harvest. The season had been rough, and the financial outlooks for the year were looking grim. The story goes that, allegedly, one broker decided to do something radical to cover losses: import cheap wine from Spain and pass it off as Bordeaux.

The process involved so many steps that by the end, multiple parties, from French winemakers to brokerages, all had an alleged hand in the conspiracy.