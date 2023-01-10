Starbucks' New Merch Is Inspired By The Year Of The Rabbit And Valentine's Day

As we ease into 2023, we are slowly approaching two of the year's first big holidays. First, the Chinese New Year will be upon us on January 21 and we'll be entering into the Year of the Rabbit, via Japan Times. Say goodbye to the fast-paced Year of the Tiger and hello to a year of quiet strengthening, rest, and relaxation. (We can only hope). While this major celebration is only a couple of weeks away already, a new year isn't all we have to look forward to in early 2023. Yet another holiday comes in February: the beloved Feast of Saint Valentine, or Valentine's Day. With all the special candies (the good, the bad, and the ugly), romantic gestures, a night out with friends, or a delicious date-night dinner, it's a look to look forward to.

While we still have a few weeks before January 21 and February 14, it's never too early to celebrate. And for those that are fans of holiday merchandise (and a good old-fashioned latte), Starbucks has you covered on both ends. The chain's special new lineup of merch is inspired by the Year of the Rabbit and Valentine's Day.