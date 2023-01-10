Starbucks' New Merch Is Inspired By The Year Of The Rabbit And Valentine's Day
As we ease into 2023, we are slowly approaching two of the year's first big holidays. First, the Chinese New Year will be upon us on January 21 and we'll be entering into the Year of the Rabbit, via Japan Times. Say goodbye to the fast-paced Year of the Tiger and hello to a year of quiet strengthening, rest, and relaxation. (We can only hope). While this major celebration is only a couple of weeks away already, a new year isn't all we have to look forward to in early 2023. Yet another holiday comes in February: the beloved Feast of Saint Valentine, or Valentine's Day. With all the special candies (the good, the bad, and the ugly), romantic gestures, a night out with friends, or a delicious date-night dinner, it's a look to look forward to.
While we still have a few weeks before January 21 and February 14, it's never too early to celebrate. And for those that are fans of holiday merchandise (and a good old-fashioned latte), Starbucks has you covered on both ends. The chain's special new lineup of merch is inspired by the Year of the Rabbit and Valentine's Day.
Coming new to a Starbucks near you
Starbucks is introducing not one but two new lines of merchandise as we enter 2023. According to Starbucks, the first is a batch of products made in honor of the Lunar New Year, and more specifically, The Year of the Rabbit. Mugs, tumblers, cold cups, and more will be available worldwide, each featuring the image of a rabbit. Common cup designs feature floral patterns and smiling bunnies. For a limited time, special merchandise collections will also be available in China, Japan, and Korea, and locations in Vietnam will feature products with the Vietnamese zodiac of the year, the cat.
The second lineup of products from Starbucks is dedicated to the iconic holiday of Valentine's Day, via Starbucks Stories. Stores located in the U.S. will carry cold cups, water bottles, tumblers, and mugs decked out in hearts and love letters for a limited time. A six-pack of color-changing hot cups and a themed gift card featuring the saying "you warm my heart" will also be available. So the next time you pick up an oat milk latte, check out some of the new merchandise while you wait.