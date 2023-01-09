A Dairy Factory Fire Caused A Complete Butter Meltdown In Wisconsin

The dairy state of Wisconsin is well known as the land of butter and cheese, but last week firefighters in a small town north of Madison found themselves with more butter than they could handle.

CNN reports that a fire broke out at the Associated Milk Producers facility in Portage on Monday, January 2. As firefighters tried to extinguish the fire they were met by an abnormal obstacle — a flood of melted butter. The fire — whose cause is still being investigated — had apparently ignited below a butter storage space, causing the butter to quickly melt, and impede the work of the firefighters.

"The butter was running down like 3 inches thick on the steps so our guys were up to their knees trying to go up the steps to get to the top and they're trying to drag the hose line, the hose line got so full of butter they couldn't hang onto it anymore," Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase told WMTV.

Portage firefighters were thankfully able to overcome the tide of butter, and no injuries were reported on the scene. However, there was extensive cleanup required for the incident.