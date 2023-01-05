One California Town Is Using A Clever Incentive Program To Promote Dining Out
After all the holiday revelry, the New Year can be hard on restaurants. Whether those food resolutions curb certain types of indulgences or diners tighten their wallets on spending, many eateries can see fewer full tables during January. As Nation's Restaurant News reported, January is often the worst month for restaurants. In fact, it is for this very reason that many restaurants choose this time of year to begin offering special promotions in an effort to draw diners in and entice them to place orders.
The Eat Local Bonus program hopes to bring both locals and travelers to San Luis Obispo, California. Sponsored by the City of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, the dining incentive program gives cash back for ordering a dozen of those local oysters, a scoop of goat's milk ice cream, or just a glass of wine from a favorite bar. According to the City of San Luis Obispo, the Eat Local Bonus program rewards diners for spending $100 or more on "food or beverages at any restaurant, coffee shop, brewery or café in the City of SLO."
The cumulative receipts can be redeemed both in person and online for a $25 gift card to another local business. The offer is available until "funds are exhausted," and additional details can be found on the program's terms page. As discussed with the San Luis Obispo Tribune, this dining bonus program has seen success over the years. Whether the offer is redeemed by locals or visitors, the stimulus to the local economy is welcome during the slow January. With free money on the table, it seems that eating out is quite tempting.
Where to eat in San Luis Obispo?
For those in the know, San Luis Obispo, aka SLO, has a bounty of dining options. What the Fab shares that the California area is ripe with numerous locally sourced dining options that draw from the local farming community. From well-known names to out-of-the-way local haunts, diners can choose from a multitude of options. Indeed, the restaurants in this area offer a variety of culinary traditions, including everything from Mediterranean to Italian food.
According to SLOCAL.com, the website suggests 13 iconic San Luis Obispo eateries and dishes that should not be missed. One is the iconic Madonna Inn Bakery. Long before the Barbiecore trend took over social media feeds, the perfectly pink cake toasts to the good life. From the champagne filling to the softest crumb, the first bite can transport diners into a dream-like state. If colorful confections are not as mesmerizing, other restaurants offer their take on a Santa Maria-style tri-tip, another local food favorite.
For a quick bite, the deli culture might rival New York City with a variety of subs, grinders, and more. Although each offering is special, the connection to local, fresh ingredients is clear. As the sea breeze brings a whiff of relaxation and the wine soothes the spirit, San Luis Obispo could be the foodie delight that needs to be on top of the next travel adventure.