One California Town Is Using A Clever Incentive Program To Promote Dining Out

After all the holiday revelry, the New Year can be hard on restaurants. Whether those food resolutions curb certain types of indulgences or diners tighten their wallets on spending, many eateries can see fewer full tables during January. As Nation's Restaurant News reported, January is often the worst month for restaurants. In fact, it is for this very reason that many restaurants choose this time of year to begin offering special promotions in an effort to draw diners in and entice them to place orders.

The Eat Local Bonus program hopes to bring both locals and travelers to San Luis Obispo, California. Sponsored by the City of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, the dining incentive program gives cash back for ordering a dozen of those local oysters, a scoop of goat's milk ice cream, or just a glass of wine from a favorite bar. According to the City of San Luis Obispo, the Eat Local Bonus program rewards diners for spending $100 or more on "food or beverages at any restaurant, coffee shop, brewery or café in the City of SLO."

The cumulative receipts can be redeemed both in person and online for a $25 gift card to another local business. The offer is available until "funds are exhausted," and additional details can be found on the program's terms page. As discussed with the San Luis Obispo Tribune, this dining bonus program has seen success over the years. Whether the offer is redeemed by locals or visitors, the stimulus to the local economy is welcome during the slow January. With free money on the table, it seems that eating out is quite tempting.