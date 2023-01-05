One Jakarta Restaurant's 'Death Noodles' Boast A Scoville Rating Of 20 Million

Talking about spice in food can get a little complicated. Different people feel spice differently, and it can even come from different sources. According to Prepared Foods, while chili peppers get their heat from capsaicin, the burn of a bite of wasabi or mustard comes from a different source: Allyl isothiocyanate is responsible for the fiery nature of these popular condiments. Meanwhile, peppercorns get their more subtle heat from piperine and gingerol. So, while there are many spicy foods, these different heat sources will produce different flavors and sensations.

The variety of heat found in peppers is why the Scoville unit was invented, per Just Enough Heat. When peppers are measured by their Scoville units, and placed on the scale, it gives an idea of how hot a certain pepper or dish will be. Pepper Joe says a bell pepper is at the bottom of the list, and typically measures around a zero. As you travel up the scale you encounter jalapeños with a mild-ish rating around 2,500 units, then tabasco is well above at 50,000, while habañero sits at around 200,000. At the very top is the Carolina reaper with 2 million Scoville units. The only way to get hotter is to consume pure capsaicin.