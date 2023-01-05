The Speakeasy Located In Nikola Tesla's Old NYC Apartment

Nikola Tesla is one of the most intriguing figures in American history. Around the age of 30, he immigrated to America and began to work under Thomas Edison, per History. However, after about a year, he struck out on his own and would become one of Edison's most prevalent rivals.

Over the course of his turbulent career as a scientist, Nikola Tesla brought countless new inventions into the world. According to the Tesla Science Center, he gave us the electrifying Tesla coil, an improved X-ray machine, the neon sign, and the very idea of hydroelectric power.

During his time in New York, Nikola Tesla experimented with radio waves while living in Manhattan's Gerlach Hotel (via Timeout). The landmark has since been renamed the Radio Wave Building, and a few years back, a speakeasy opened up within the coffee shop located in the Radio Wave Building. It serves as a tribute to Nikola Tesla.