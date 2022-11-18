Doritos Is Reaching For 'Another Level' Of Chip With New Dip Line

Doritos is one of the most popular chip brands in America. According to Insider, Doritos are the most popular chip in a whopping 45 U.S. states. The chips have been around since 1966, per HuffPost, though they didn't get that well-known cheesy flavor until a year after the initial release. The brand has expanded to offer more than 100 different flavors throughout the years, from temporary limited releases to regional flavors worldwide.

Now, Doritos has announced two new dips to pair with its chips, but this isn't the company's first foray into the creation. On the U.K. Doritos website, the company advertises nacho cheese dip, a sour cream and chive dip, and a few different salsas. However, these aren't available worldwide, so American Dorito enjoyers have been left to enjoy their chips without dip. But thanks to the chip company's latest release, U.S.-based consumers can enjoy those crave-worthy flavors, too.