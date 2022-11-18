Doritos Is Reaching For 'Another Level' Of Chip With New Dip Line
Doritos is one of the most popular chip brands in America. According to Insider, Doritos are the most popular chip in a whopping 45 U.S. states. The chips have been around since 1966, per HuffPost, though they didn't get that well-known cheesy flavor until a year after the initial release. The brand has expanded to offer more than 100 different flavors throughout the years, from temporary limited releases to regional flavors worldwide.
Now, Doritos has announced two new dips to pair with its chips, but this isn't the company's first foray into the creation. On the U.K. Doritos website, the company advertises nacho cheese dip, a sour cream and chive dip, and a few different salsas. However, these aren't available worldwide, so American Dorito enjoyers have been left to enjoy their chips without dip. But thanks to the chip company's latest release, U.S.-based consumers can enjoy those crave-worthy flavors, too.
The dips taste like your favorite chip flavors
Doritos is releasing two new dips to pair with its chips: Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch Jalapeño (via PR Newswire). The chip company announced the new products with a video featuring Keke Palmer taste-testing the dips.
The spicy nacho dip will remind tasters of the classic nacho cheese Doritos, with an added kick. The cool ranch jalapeño dip also takes inspiration from a Doritos chip flavor, but with a bit of extra spice, thanks to the jalapeños.
The dips will be hitting stores across America in November. But if you're craving an extra dose of dip, Doritos is hosting a contest on its Instagram page. Entrants over the age of 18 can enter to win a "Doritos Dip kit," and fifty winners will be chosen and contacted in early December. Official rules can be found on the Doritos website.