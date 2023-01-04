Little Caesar's Slices-N-Stix Are Back With New Toppings

Once, there was a time you could always place a winning bet that mozzarella lovers would add cheese sticks to their pizza order. But ordering a pie with a side of this cheesy treat briefly came to a screeching halt in August 2020. Because that was the year Thrillist reported Little Caesars introduced its Slices-N-Stix. As the outlet explained, this $6 Little Caesar's treat was built from pepperoni pizza slices and the chain's Italian cheese stix. And it even came with crazy sauce. So, Slices-N-Stix effectively changed the way cheese enthusiasts enjoyed pizza — but not for long.

For all the praise it earned, the half-and-half pie was not destined to become one of Little Caesar's permanent menu items. Instead, similar to Bigfoot and other members of the world's anomalies, Slices-N-Stix pies have sporadically reappeared and disappeared every year since its debut. As Chew boom reports, the hybrid pie was sighted again in February 2021 and, according to a press release, was even featured in a deal advertising "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" in October 2022. And now, as we head into 2023, Little Caesars reports that its mythical pizza and cheese stix chimera has returned to its menu. But this time, you can order Little Caesar's Slices-N-Stix with all-new toppings.