Little Caesar's Slices-N-Stix Are Back With New Toppings
Once, there was a time you could always place a winning bet that mozzarella lovers would add cheese sticks to their pizza order. But ordering a pie with a side of this cheesy treat briefly came to a screeching halt in August 2020. Because that was the year Thrillist reported Little Caesars introduced its Slices-N-Stix. As the outlet explained, this $6 Little Caesar's treat was built from pepperoni pizza slices and the chain's Italian cheese stix. And it even came with crazy sauce. So, Slices-N-Stix effectively changed the way cheese enthusiasts enjoyed pizza — but not for long.
For all the praise it earned, the half-and-half pie was not destined to become one of Little Caesar's permanent menu items. Instead, similar to Bigfoot and other members of the world's anomalies, Slices-N-Stix pies have sporadically reappeared and disappeared every year since its debut. As Chew boom reports, the hybrid pie was sighted again in February 2021 and, according to a press release, was even featured in a deal advertising "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" in October 2022. And now, as we head into 2023, Little Caesars reports that its mythical pizza and cheese stix chimera has returned to its menu. But this time, you can order Little Caesar's Slices-N-Stix with all-new toppings.
Enjoy the Slices-N-Stix's classic taste with two new toppings
Little Caesars announced that, as always, the Slices-N-Stix features four pepperoni pizza slices and eight cheese breadsticks. However, while fans are usually only able to order traditional cheese sticks with their pepperoni pizza, this time new toppings have entered Little Caesar's playing field. As the pizza chain reports, you can now pair your pepperoni pizza with either jalapeño or bacon-topped breadsticks. Every Slices-N-Stix will come with crazy sauce.
However, it's important to note that while the original Slices-N-Stix pie costs $6.99, a half-and-half entree with either topping is priced at $7.99. Also, you can't buy Slices-N-Stix with additional toppings in stores. Little Caesars states you can only add toppings to the stix of this hybrid delicacy if you order the pie online or on the chain's app. But you can still order a jalapeño or bacon-dusted Slices-N-Stix for delivery or pick up.
To usher in its new and old Slice-N-Stix pies, Little Caesars reports on its website it's also featuring an online order-only Slices-N-Stix meal deal. For $9.99 with the original Slice-N-Stix and $10.99 with a pie with extra toppings, the promotion adds two 20-ounce Pepsi product drinks to your order. As expected, Little Caesars reports the meal deal and its Slices-N-Stix pies will only be available for a limited time.