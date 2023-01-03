International Delight Is Launching A Friends-Themed Coffee Creamer

It's been nearly 20 years since 52.5 million viewers tuned into the final episode of the wildly popular sitcom "Friends," which follows a group of young people who spend much of their time barging into each other's apartments on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The show has its fair share of die-hard fans, but even the most casual viewers among us know the basic storylines of the series' six leading characters.

There's Ross Geller, the paleontologist who's in love with the formerly rich and popular Rachel Green. Monica Geller, Ross's sister who's known for her obsessive-compulsive cleaning habits and her love of cooking. There's her lovably goofy partner, Chandler, and his actor roommate, Joey, and the spacey but wise Phoebe, who occasionally soundtracks the show with her acoustic melodies about cats and goats.

Finally, one could argue that the show's seventh leading character is Central Perk, the coffee shop below the titular apartment complex that serves as a secondary meeting hall for the cast. There are entire trivia nights dedicated to the tiny set details of the cafe, including the discreet "reserved" plaque that rests on the long table over which the friends seem to have permanent dominion. There's also a menu item listed on the shop's chalkboard, which serves as inspiration for International Delight's latest coffee creamer.