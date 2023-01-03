International Delight Is Launching A Friends-Themed Coffee Creamer
It's been nearly 20 years since 52.5 million viewers tuned into the final episode of the wildly popular sitcom "Friends," which follows a group of young people who spend much of their time barging into each other's apartments on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The show has its fair share of die-hard fans, but even the most casual viewers among us know the basic storylines of the series' six leading characters.
There's Ross Geller, the paleontologist who's in love with the formerly rich and popular Rachel Green. Monica Geller, Ross's sister who's known for her obsessive-compulsive cleaning habits and her love of cooking. There's her lovably goofy partner, Chandler, and his actor roommate, Joey, and the spacey but wise Phoebe, who occasionally soundtracks the show with her acoustic melodies about cats and goats.
Finally, one could argue that the show's seventh leading character is Central Perk, the coffee shop below the titular apartment complex that serves as a secondary meeting hall for the cast. There are entire trivia nights dedicated to the tiny set details of the cafe, including the discreet "reserved" plaque that rests on the long table over which the friends seem to have permanent dominion. There's also a menu item listed on the shop's chalkboard, which serves as inspiration for International Delight's latest coffee creamer.
Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha Creamer for your real friends
The coffee creamer powerhouse brand International Delight has linked up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for a "Friends"-inspired creamer that's available at nationwide retailers for a limited time, per an exclusive announcement from People. The Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha Creamer, which also comes in the sugar-free form, takes cues from the "Manhattan Mocha" featured on Central Perk's chalkboard menu. The packaging is hard to miss, as it flaunts renderings of the sitcom's beloved pack of pals huddled around the recognizable coffee shop logo wielding the umbrellas they twirl around in the show's opening sequence.
The creamer comes with "hints of hazelnut, mouthfuls of mocha and all the excitement of Manhattan," according to a news release. The "Friends" product marks International Delight's third consecutive partnership with Warner Bros., preceded by limited-edition creamers inspired by "Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory" and the Christmas classic "Elf."