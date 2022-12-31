Where Is Liz Lovely Cookies After Shark Tank Today?

As a vegan, Liz Scott of Liz Lovely Cookies recognized a lack of quality sweets for people like herself. This led Scott and her husband Dan Holtz to launch their company in 2003, per BizNews. The couple experienced fast success with their tasty, all-natural cookies, and were even lauded by VegNews in 2005 for having the product of the year, via BizNews. The business eventually made its way to "Shark Tank", where the couple hoped to secure funding to take Liz Lovely Cookies to the next level.

According to the Shark Tank Blog, the couple initially asked for $200,000 in exchange for a 10% share in their company, citing their 2011 sales figures ($1 million in profits) as proof of their product's appeal. Surprisingly, only Mark Cuban expressed interest based on his love of gluten-free foods. After negotiations fell apart, the couple boosted their business using a combination of loans and funds from a Kickstarter campaign. And while Liz Lovely Cookies did experience some success, it was no match for the trouble brewing ahead.