Hershey Faces Lawsuit Over Claims Of Lead In Dark Chocolate

On December 28, Christopher Lazazzaro of Nassau County, New York, filed a class action lawsuit against Hershey to the tune of $5 million in damages for failing to warn consumers of the levels of lead and cadmium in three of its chocolate products (per Reuters). This comes on the heels of a December 15 report published by Consumer Reports that studied the levels of lead and cadmium of 28 chocolate bars.

The report used the level of lead and cadmium it states is deemed the limit by the California Office of Environmental Health and Hazard Assessment's (OEHHA) Proposition 65 as its benchmark and found that the majority of the chocolate tested exceeded those acceptable levels of either lead, cadmium, or both.

The products that Lazazzaro refers to in his suit are Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate, Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa, and Lily's Extreme Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa. His assertion is that Hershey should have labeled them in a way that disclosed the fact that they contained the metals (via Reuters). According to CBS News, the lawsuit states that Lazazzaro bought and paid more than he would have if he had been aware of "the truth about the products."