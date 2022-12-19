The National Confectioners Association Says Metal Found In Dark Chocolate Is Safe

When you're craving something sweet, chocolate hits the spot. Plus, dark chocolate has multiple health benefits, per Healthline. Dark chocolate contains antioxidants, fiber, and flavonoids, which can help improve blood pressure levels and lower cholesterol. In turn, that could reduce the risk of heart disease.

But while dark chocolate might satisfy your sweet tooth and offer those antioxidant benefits, there could be also a hidden health risk in each bar. A December 15 Consumer Reports investigation found lead and cadmium in many popular chocolate bar brands, such as Dove and Ghirardelli. The outlet reported that 23 of the tested dark chocolate bars contained harmful levels of the metals in just one ounce of chocolate, which could lead to health issues down the line. Those levels could be especially dangerous for pregnant people and children.

Despite this report, though, the National Confectioners Association says the amount of metal in the chocolate bars isn't cause for concern.