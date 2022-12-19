The National Confectioners Association Says Metal Found In Dark Chocolate Is Safe
When you're craving something sweet, chocolate hits the spot. Plus, dark chocolate has multiple health benefits, per Healthline. Dark chocolate contains antioxidants, fiber, and flavonoids, which can help improve blood pressure levels and lower cholesterol. In turn, that could reduce the risk of heart disease.
But while dark chocolate might satisfy your sweet tooth and offer those antioxidant benefits, there could be also a hidden health risk in each bar. A December 15 Consumer Reports investigation found lead and cadmium in many popular chocolate bar brands, such as Dove and Ghirardelli. The outlet reported that 23 of the tested dark chocolate bars contained harmful levels of the metals in just one ounce of chocolate, which could lead to health issues down the line. Those levels could be especially dangerous for pregnant people and children.
Despite this report, though, the National Confectioners Association says the amount of metal in the chocolate bars isn't cause for concern.
Chocolate is safe to eat in moderation
The National Confectioners Association (NCA) released a statement on December 16, noting that the lead and cadmium found in chocolate bars comes from soil and are removed or reduced during cleaning during processing (per Food Business News). Food Navigator USA states that cadmium is often found in soil and can be absorbed by a cocoa plant's roots as it grows. Lead, meanwhile, may contaminate the cocoa beans as it is blown around by wind.
The NCA stated that all products used in the study fully comply with health and safety regulations. The organization added that the levels Consumer Reports found during its testing are still under the approved safety levels, as set by California Proposition 65. The proposition requires businesses to add warnings to labels if chemical levels are potentially harmful (via OEHHA).
Consumer Reports did find five bars with lower levels of both metals, and a toxicologist stated that the amounts found in the bars are nothing to be concerned over.