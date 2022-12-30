Was Andrew Tate Arrested Because Of A Jerry's Pizza Box?

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and human trafficking.

Many of you have likely seen clips circulating around the internet of Andrew Tate. He's a British-American former kickboxer whose content largely centers around his extravagant lifestyle and misogynistic views, per The Guardian. His videos feature misogynistic stereotypes and graphic descriptions of violence against women.

As of August 2022, videos of Tate on TikTok had amassed over 1.6 billion views, though NPR tells us that he was banned from the platform, as well as Facebook and Instagram, at around the same time — he had 4.7 million followers on the latter platform. He was also removed from Twitter in 2017 after he tweeted that victims of sexual assault are partially responsible for the crimes committed against them, though he was recently reinstated to the platform by Elon Musk (via Rolling Stone).

The controversial figure was recently taken into custody in Romania, and the events that surrounded his arrest are strange, to say the least. Even Tate's most repugnant comments pale in comparison to the crimes of which he is now accused.