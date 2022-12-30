Instagram Is Totally Entranced By Bobby Flay's Banana Bread 'Waffles'

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay might be best known for his burgers and barbecue — which he has written a number of cookbooks about — but he can whip up a wide variety of recipes. Of course, as anyone who has ever watched Flay's shows is aware, he has a wide array of culinary talents that he regularly puts to good use. On his Food Network show "Beat Bobby Flay," he often rises to the challenge of making his own version of his competitor's choice dish.

Although Flay might spend more time cooking up savory eats, that doesn't mean he rejects the sweet side of things. Indeed, the Food Network favorite is a huge fan of sweets, too. In 2017, Flay revealed that his favorite ice cream is a midwestern classic. He's also known to combine his knowledge of different foods to create a dazzlingly tasty treat. He even adds in a little of his grilling expertise with his recipe for grilled peaches and wine syrup.

Interestingly, Flay's favorite meal of the day is brunch, as evidenced by the title of his Food Network show "Brunch @ Bobby's." In this series, he makes everything from smoothies to hash browns to avocado toast. The Food Network Instagram page shared a video of Bobby Flay whipping up a batch of his banana bread waffles, complete with a sweet sauce on top, and the comment section went wild for the idea.