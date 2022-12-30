Instagram Is Totally Entranced By Bobby Flay's Banana Bread 'Waffles'
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay might be best known for his burgers and barbecue — which he has written a number of cookbooks about — but he can whip up a wide variety of recipes. Of course, as anyone who has ever watched Flay's shows is aware, he has a wide array of culinary talents that he regularly puts to good use. On his Food Network show "Beat Bobby Flay," he often rises to the challenge of making his own version of his competitor's choice dish.
Although Flay might spend more time cooking up savory eats, that doesn't mean he rejects the sweet side of things. Indeed, the Food Network favorite is a huge fan of sweets, too. In 2017, Flay revealed that his favorite ice cream is a midwestern classic. He's also known to combine his knowledge of different foods to create a dazzlingly tasty treat. He even adds in a little of his grilling expertise with his recipe for grilled peaches and wine syrup.
Interestingly, Flay's favorite meal of the day is brunch, as evidenced by the title of his Food Network show "Brunch @ Bobby's." In this series, he makes everything from smoothies to hash browns to avocado toast. The Food Network Instagram page shared a video of Bobby Flay whipping up a batch of his banana bread waffles, complete with a sweet sauce on top, and the comment section went wild for the idea.
Fans were excited about this new recipe
Bobby Flay's recipe for banana bread waffles begins with a pre-baked loaf of banana bread (via Instagram). He slices up a few pieces of the bread, then adds them into a nonstick-sprayed waffle iron. While the iron heats and toasts the banana bread, Flay begins work on the most important part of the recipe: a decadent sauce to drizzle over the top.
The first step to constructing Flay's Bananas Foster Sauce is to melt butter in a skillet on high heat. He then melts in sugar and flambés some rum in the mix. Once the alcohol has cooked down, he adds some heavy cream to make the sauce more "caramelly." He then adds some sliced bananas, covering them with the sauce. He drizzles the waffled banana bread with the bananas and sauce, and then comes the most important step in the entire recipe: He serves the food to the customer.
One Instagram user commented, "This is why no one beats Bobby Flay." Another said, "I mean, how can that not be good?" Someone else was impressed with the idea, commenting, "Yes, immediately yes! Game changer." If you want to make this recipe at home, head over to the Food Network website to look it over. If your version turns out as tasty as Flay's looks, we bet this will quickly become a household favorite for many.