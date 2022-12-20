Burger King's New Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich Was Just Leaked

According to The Fast Food Post, this Mexican-food-inspired lunch will combine the chain's well-loved breaded chicken with ghost pepper cheese and fried jalapeños. And the Mexican original chicken sandwich's ingredients have left news outlets and fans on Reddit alike comparing the soon-to-debut item to the Ghost Pepper Whopper (which also featured ghost pepper cheese and jalapeños, per Restaurant Business Online) Burger King released for Halloween in October.

However, while the new chicken sandwich's similarity to the limited edition burger has some fans excited, not every Burger King lover has been impressed with the leaked menu item. Many Redditors in the r/fastfood subreddit felt the Mexican chicken sandwich should feature more ingredients authentic to Mexican cuisines like green chiles and cilantro. One user even took a jab at the sandwich's reported Mexican food influence by commenting, "add jalapeños to anything and it becomes Mexican."

So it seems the Mexican original chicken sandwich has already become a controversial addition to BK's menu before the chain itself has even had the chance to make a statement about it. But despite its rocky start, the new menu item will undoubtedly be available this coming January and is estimated to sell for $5.99 a sandwich, per The Fast Food Post.