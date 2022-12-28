Burger King Members Can Now Get Free Fries Until Summer 2023
2022 has been a big year for Burger King. As Thrillist reports, the chain turned 68 this past June and, to mark the occasion, it hooked its fans up with merch, free burgers, and a chance to get free BK for a year. The brand also overhauled its chicken sandwich menu by throwing out its Ch'King products and debuting its Royal Crispy Chicken line (per Chew boom). And now, Burger King has made an announcement that has fry lovers running to its locations. As TODAY reported, back in April BK revealed it was offering freebie fries to its reward members. And, to the excitement of diners, this deal was meant to last until the end of the year — which seemed so very far away.
Well, Burger King French fry lovers, it's finally here — 2023 is right around the corner which means that this week is your last chance to get free BK french fries on your way back home from work. Or at least, it would have been.
Burger King has made a new royal fast food decree. Although we're in the last week of 2022, Chew boom reports that BK has decided to extend the free fry promotion through June 2023. Here are the details.
Royal Perks members can get free fries with a caveat
If you don't already know the ins and outs of Burger King's free fries promotion, here are the basics. According to a press release from Burger King, purchasing one item off of its menu will make Royal Perks members eligible to receive a batch of small, medium, or large fries — for free. And if that sounds like a deal you can get behind, Chew boom reports that BK awards members can now get free fries with their chicken sandwich until June 30, 2023.
Of course, there are a few other things you need to know before you go claim your free French fries. You must be a Royal Perks member to claim rewards and the free fry deal only works with online and mobile orders, so you won't be able to get in on the promo with delivery. There is also the caveat that you can't enjoy free fries at lunchtime every day. According to the chain, rewards members can only claim free BK fries once per week. But once you've memorized the fine print, you can count down to the new year knowing more free fries await you in January.