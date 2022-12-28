Burger King Members Can Now Get Free Fries Until Summer 2023

2022 has been a big year for Burger King. As Thrillist reports, the chain turned 68 this past June and, to mark the occasion, it hooked its fans up with merch, free burgers, and a chance to get free BK for a year. The brand also overhauled its chicken sandwich menu by throwing out its Ch'King products and debuting its Royal Crispy Chicken line (per Chew boom). And now, Burger King has made an announcement that has fry lovers running to its locations. As TODAY reported, back in April BK revealed it was offering freebie fries to its reward members. And, to the excitement of diners, this deal was meant to last until the end of the year — which seemed so very far away.

Well, Burger King French fry lovers, it's finally here — 2023 is right around the corner which means that this week is your last chance to get free BK french fries on your way back home from work. Or at least, it would have been.

Burger King has made a new royal fast food decree. Although we're in the last week of 2022, Chew boom reports that BK has decided to extend the free fry promotion through June 2023. Here are the details.