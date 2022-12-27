A Chick-Fil-A Tried To Pay Employees With Meals Only

Many fast food fans swear by the sheer tastiness of Chick-fil-A's menu. In fact, the chain's chicken is even popular enough to inspire couples to cater their wedding with Chick-fil-A trucks. But for all its fan following, Chick-fil-A's meals will not pay a car note or electricity bill. However, CBS News reports that didn't stop one location from attempting to pay its employees in free chicken sandwiches.

Chick-fil-A lover or not, we get that this revelation may have caught you off guard. The fast food company's consistent commitment to good customer service and notorious high standards for franchisees has given the brand's operations an almost good-as-gold reputation. As a matter of fact, WCNC reports you'll actually have more luck getting into Harvard than getting your own Chick-fil-A franchise.

But it seems one North Carolina Chick-fil-A's business practices managed to slip through the Chick-Fil-A corporation's franchisee expectation cracks. And the franchise in question is now being fined by the U.S. Department of Labor.