The Sad Death Of Ali Ahmed Aslam, Chicken Tikka Masala Innovator

While some chefs are celebrated for their intricate dishes and successful restaurants, only a handful of names are instantly recognizable. Still, other culinary innovators have changed food and how people eat it. One of those people, Ali Ahmed Aslam impacted the way many people enjoy Indian food with his version of chicken tikka masala. A December 19 Instagram announcement by his U.K. restaurant, Shish Mahal, announced that Aslam has died. The restaurant closed for 48 hours out of respect.

As reported by The Guardian, Aslam had recounted in an interview with AFP, "Chicken tikka masala was invented in this restaurant [Shish Mahal]. We used to make chicken tikka, and one day a customer said, 'I'd take some sauce with that, this is a bit dry.'" Adding a yogurt, cream, and spice sauce to the chicken became known as chicken tikka masala, and the dish made curry recipes more approachable to a variety of palates.

Instead of a hot curry that could be too polarizing, the flavorful yet creamy dish tamed the heat, and many people went back to the restaurant time and again. Even though the dish isn't authentically a South Asian specialty, it became a popular U.K. offering. Although other restaurants have laid claim to the dish, Shish Mahal and Aslam are considered the chicken tikka masala innovators. While the bid to have the Glasgow location protected as the official birthplace of the recipe failed, many people sought out the famous dish and the affable man who invented it.