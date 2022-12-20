Nestlé's Deadly Pizza Plant Will Be Back Up And Running In 2023

The French Nestlé production plant that was responsible for a significant E. coli outbreak is now set to reopen once again, per Food Safety News. The Caudry, France-based production plant has been given approval by French officials to restart some of its production lines. Notably, the product range that was linked to the E. coli outbreak will not be produced at the facility when it begins functioning again.

Food Safety News reports that between January and April 2022, there were 56 confirmed cases of E. coli throughout France that were linked to this facility. The contaminated product was the Buitoni line of Fraîch'Up frozen pizza which was determined to be the common element among the cases.

The Guardian claims that this outbreak was the worst food-borne illness case in 30 years, and resulted in at least two children's deaths, while others survived with long-term health complications. Food Safety News says that the outbreak was linked to the frozen pizza's main ingredient in their facility.