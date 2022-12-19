Prosecco Will Outsell Champagne For NYE 2022

Popping open a bottle of champagne to ring in the New Year is a tradition dating back to the 16th century, according to Insider. The drink was once reserved only for royal parties, but it became more available to the general public after the French Revolution. Once winemakers were able to bottle the bubbly drink, costs were lowered, and more people could afford it. Champagne became synonymous with celebrations, and popping the cork off a bottle became a New Year's Eve tradition.

Today, there are a number of sparkling wine options available. But champagne is only authentic when it comes from the Champagne region in France, explains Wine Folly. Prosecco, which is produced in Veneto, Italy, is created with a different production method that's faster and easier than champagne, allowing it to be sold for lower costs.

Champagne may be the traditional drink of choice on New Year's Eve, but this year, prosecco may just overtake sales.