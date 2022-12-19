Prosecco Will Outsell Champagne For NYE 2022
Popping open a bottle of champagne to ring in the New Year is a tradition dating back to the 16th century, according to Insider. The drink was once reserved only for royal parties, but it became more available to the general public after the French Revolution. Once winemakers were able to bottle the bubbly drink, costs were lowered, and more people could afford it. Champagne became synonymous with celebrations, and popping the cork off a bottle became a New Year's Eve tradition.
Today, there are a number of sparkling wine options available. But champagne is only authentic when it comes from the Champagne region in France, explains Wine Folly. Prosecco, which is produced in Veneto, Italy, is created with a different production method that's faster and easier than champagne, allowing it to be sold for lower costs.
Champagne may be the traditional drink of choice on New Year's Eve, but this year, prosecco may just overtake sales.
Consumers want an inexpensive drink
According to a press release sent to Daily Meal from Drizly, prosecco may outsell champagne for New Year's Eve parties leading into 2023. Prosecco saw a 26% growth in share between December 2021 to December 2022, while champagne saw a 6% decrease in that same time period.
Part of the reason for this dip may be a champagne shortage, along with higher prices due to inflation. A 750-milliliter bottle of champagne reportedly costs around $57, while prosecco is nearer to $16.
The report found that consumers are looking to spend a little less on their bubbly drinks. Retailers expect to sell more inexpensive drinks this year than in previous years. Drizly states that some of the top-selling prosecco brands likely to surpass champagne sales include La Marca, Mionetto, Cupcake, Ruffino, and 90+ Cellars. Though champagne is a long-standing New Year's tradition, consumers may be indulging a little less this year.