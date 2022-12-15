The Price Of NYC's Breakfast Staples Are Soaring

It's common knowledge that living in New York City can be extremely expensive. While the city has so much to offer in terms of culture and entertainment, it can also take a bite out of your pocketbook. When it comes to the cost of living, Payscale puts NYC a whopping 146% above the national average. For instance, transportation costs 21% more in the city than in other areas of the country, while housing costs are an astounding 407% higher. Renters can expect to pay $6,170 per month on average, and the median cost of buying a home in the city is $2,019,853.

As for groceries, New Yorkers pay 39% more on average for things such as milk, bread, and eggs. These staples are an essential part of a hearty and wholesome breakfast, along with other early-morning offerings, such as bacon, butter, and coffee. With prices already high in the city, the notion that they may rise even higher can be downright troubling. Unfortunately, that's the reality for many NYC residents, as well as other people throughout the United States.

Yahoo Finance detailed the rising costs of breakfast foods in 2021, which included an 80% increase in the cost of oats and coffee prices that were 60% higher. Prices continued to climb into 2022, despite positive developments when it comes to inflation.