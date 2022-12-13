This Year's Iconic PEEPS Chick Drop Will Feature Some New Surprises

If you've stopped in a store around Easter time and checked out the candy section, you're probably familiar with PEEPS. The sugary marshmallows, which are generally shaped like chickens or bunnies, have become a springtime staple, and are enjoyed year after year by marshmallow fans of all ages.

The PEEPS brand is owned by Just Born Quality Confections, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023 (via PR Newswire). Though the company began making its candy in 1923, PEEPS were not introduced to the lineup until 1953, when Just Born bought out the Rodda candy company, which produced chick-shaped marshmallows (via Vox).

PEEPS sells its products year-round, offering seasonal varieties like gingerbread around Christmastime and pumpkin shapes for Halloween, but the brand is perhaps most well-known for its easter marshmallows (via PEEPS). To celebrate the new flavor releases for 2023, PEEPS will be hosting a two-day festival in celebration of the sweets.