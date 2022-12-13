This Year's Iconic PEEPS Chick Drop Will Feature Some New Surprises
If you've stopped in a store around Easter time and checked out the candy section, you're probably familiar with PEEPS. The sugary marshmallows, which are generally shaped like chickens or bunnies, have become a springtime staple, and are enjoyed year after year by marshmallow fans of all ages.
The PEEPS brand is owned by Just Born Quality Confections, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023 (via PR Newswire). Though the company began making its candy in 1923, PEEPS were not introduced to the lineup until 1953, when Just Born bought out the Rodda candy company, which produced chick-shaped marshmallows (via Vox).
PEEPS sells its products year-round, offering seasonal varieties like gingerbread around Christmastime and pumpkin shapes for Halloween, but the brand is perhaps most well-known for its easter marshmallows (via PEEPS). To celebrate the new flavor releases for 2023, PEEPS will be hosting a two-day festival in celebration of the sweets.
PEEPS fans will love this celebration
The 14th annual PEEPSFEST will take place between December 30 and 31, 2022, according to PR Newswire. The event, which takes place in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, will feature a variety of activities, including ice skating, live music, a run, sampling stations, and the Chick Drop.
The PEEPS Chick Drop features a 4-foot, 9-inch tall yellow PEEPS chick weighing roughly 400 pounds, descending to the ground with a countdown, and followed up with fireworks. The drop will take place on both days at 5:35 p.m., so all attendees can enjoy the event, no matter which day they go.
All who attend the festival will be able to check out the new flavors for the 2023 Easter season before they are announced to the public. Tickets for the event are $5 per person and include goodie bags and s'mores kits for children under 12, access to live performances, and admission to sampling stations. A full list of activities, crafts, and entertainment guests can be found on the Steel Stacks website.