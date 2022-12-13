Thieves Made Off With $3,000 Worth Of Beef Jerky In New Mexico

While the Grinch might have snuck into the Whos' homes and stole the Roast Beast, thieves in New Mexico drove away with bags full of beef jerky. It seems that the holiday season is going to be far from plentiful for DeeDee's Finest Beef Jerky. According to KRQE, thieves pilfered the food store Saturday night and Sunday morning and walked away with between $2,000 to $3,000 worth of food. The shelves were well-stocked in preparation for the holiday sales. As Denise Vigil, the store's owner, told the news organization, "It just broke my heart. Like I said, we're a small business, we're a family business, we're here to help out the community, not trying to get rich off the community."

This disheartening story is not the first time that a meat bandit walked away with a bounty of beef jerky. In 2017, Inside Edition reported that an Oklahoma man walked away with $400 worth of beef jerky. Although soaring food costs and inflation might have some consumers feeling as if they are being robbed at the grocery store, the brazen attempt to steal from store shelves is not a viable solution. While DeeDee's Finest Beef Jerky might be working hard to restock its shelves for the holiday season, it does not negate the crime that took place. Needless to say, these food criminals are real jerks this holiday season and definitely deserve a place on the naughty list.