Cracker Barrel's Heat N' Serve Meals Are Returning To Save The Holidays

According to a press release, Cracker Barrel is bringing back its Heat n' Serve catering options this year. The announcement includes the return of the meals, homestyle catering, and shareable appetizers. There are even some new tasty options available. In honor of the holidays, the Homestyle Chicken n' French Toast, which is a take on chicken and waffles, has arrived. The dish comes with a side of Hashbrown Casserole or Fried Apples, and of course, you'll get those mini bottles of syrup, too. (Yet another reason to love Cracker Barrel breakfast).

Another new option is the "Barrel Bites" appetizer. Ideal for groups of ten or more, you can choose from a selection of snacks such as Country-Fried Pickles, tater tots, biscuit beignets, and white cheddar bites.

Cracker Barrel Vice President Jennifer Tate says this year the meals are focused on affordability in the face of high inflation and alleviating some of the stress that comes with hosting during the holidays. These meals are said to take less than two hours to heat and serve.

You can pre-order now via the Cracker Barrel website. Prices for the holiday Heat n' Serve meals start at $124.99 for the Prime Rib Family Dinner, which serves four to six guests. Other options include the Holiday Ham Heat n' Serve Feast, starting at $159.99 for larger parties of eight to 10, and the Holiday Ham Heat n' Serve Family Dinner for groups of four to six.