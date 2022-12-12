Losing Its Battle With HelloFresh, Blue Apron Announces Big Layoffs

As the battle for the meal kit delivery market marches on, Blue Apron has announced a huge round of corporate layoffs after a disappointing third-quarter financial result, per Grocery Dive. Around 10% of the company's corporate labor force is reportedly being laid off. Blue Apron apparently needs to cut its expenses by $50 million going into 2023, though the severance payments for these layoffs alone will cost it $1.2 million.

PitchBook says that Blue Apron was started in 2012 after its co-founders put in a serious effort to gather the necessary ingredients for a steak dinner. Annoyed by the work it took to track down the right ingredients, the founders decided to launch a brand that would sell pre-portioned ingredients with cooking instructions. This would allow customers to prepare high-quality meals at home without having to go to the grocery store or buy more than they need. Some studies have shown this meal kits model to be better for the planet as well.

According to Forbes though, the idea may not have been as novel as its founders would like folks to believe. One of Blue Apron's biggest competitors HelloFresh launched a year before. Many of Blue Apron's original promotional materials even seemed heavily inspired by HelloFresh. Grocery Dive adds that the two have been in competition since their inceptions, and now HelloFresh seems to be pulling further ahead.