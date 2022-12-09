Daily Meal Asks: Which Type Of Bread Goes Best With Soup? - Exclusive Survey

Some people like to designate "soup season" to the fall and winter months. But in truth, there isn't a single time of year that doesn't call for a bowl of what Merriam-Webster broadly defines as "a liquid food."

A springtime farmers market haul might be grounds for a lemony purée of asparagus and leeks. In the summer, it might be a refreshing gazpacho blitzed up from the remains of your panzanella salad, or perhaps a warm corn chowder or tomato soup for those unseasonably chilly days. In the fall, squash and sweet potato soup recipes reign supreme.

Winter makes way for simmering pots of the heartiest, coziest concoctions of them all, whether it's classic chicken noodle soup or clam chowder, restorative Ukrainian borscht, or robust boeuf bourguignon. Most people prefer to have a spoon in hand, but a hunk of bread is an equally important utensil to pair with soup or stew. We asked Daily Meal readers which kind they prefer for dipping.