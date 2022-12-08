Red Robin's New Holiday Shake Features Peppermint And Oreos

This year, you might not see holiday snow, but you can definitely get holiday ice cream — which is just as cold, but a much sweeter treat. And after Dairy Queen revealed it's adding a sugar cookie-inspired blizzard to its menu, Red Robin has announced in a December 8 press release that it's curing your case of holiday humbugs by debuting a brand-new shake.

The chain that makes customers sing "yum" has brought holiday-inspired ice cream to its array of classic and "monster" milkshake flavors in the past. But while the now-retired gingerbread milkshake was beloved thanks to its nostalgic flavor and, least we forget, the adorable gingerbread cookie sitting on top of its whipped cream (per Chew Boom), in 2022, Red Robin wants to mix things up.

For its new seasonal treat, the brand is putting the subtle spice of gingerbread behind it and focusing on another holiday classic: candy canes. But a simple peppermint-inspired ice cream wasn't enough for Red Robin's holiday tastes. The company also threw Oreos into its holiday sweet.