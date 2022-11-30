Dairy Queen Debuts Sugar Cookie Blizzard In 2022 Holiday Lineup
According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the Dairy Queen blizzard first hit the fast-food scene in 1985. In a 2018 interview, the franchise's CEO Troy Bader revealed that the treat represents a quarter of Dairy Queen's sales, or nearly $1 billion.
At Dairy Queen, you can have a Blizzard that's blended with chunks of candy, such as Oreo, Butterfinger, or Snickers. Alternatively, you could try one of the chain's signature creations, such as the Turtle Pecan Cluster, which features chocolate, pecans, and caramel. Aside from the year-round flavors, there are also limited-time offerings, such as the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard.
For the 2022 holiday season, Dairy Queen has once again introduced new Blizzards to its lineup. Both of the winter-themed Blizzards are crafted with fan-favorite holiday treats. And one, the Sugar Cookie Blizzard, is a brand-new creation, per People. Here's what we know about the festive new frozen treat.
The Sugar Cookie Blizzard highlights a holiday favorite
A Nov. 28 Dairy Queen press release revealed that the new Sugar Cookie Blizzard will feature the chain's vanilla soft serve blended with icing and sugar cookie crumbles, as well as a mix of red and green holiday sprinkles. When sampling the new Blizzard, YouTube user Jason Dunn gave it a score of 7.5 out of 10, applauding the treat's authentic sugar cookie flavor.
According to People, the other limited-edition holiday flavor this holiday season is the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard, which is blended with chunks of candy cane and chocolate. When sampling the Candy Cane Chill blizzard during a previous run several years ago, YouTube channel Karebear awarded it four stars and applauded its strong minty flavor.
The new holiday blizzard flavors will only be around through the month of December. Fans who want a taste of these seasonal sweets may want to dash through the snow to the nearest Dairy Queen sooner rather than later.