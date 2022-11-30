Dairy Queen Debuts Sugar Cookie Blizzard In 2022 Holiday Lineup

According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the Dairy Queen blizzard first hit the fast-food scene in 1985. In a 2018 interview, the franchise's CEO Troy Bader revealed that the treat represents a quarter of Dairy Queen's sales, or nearly $1 billion.

At Dairy Queen, you can have a Blizzard that's blended with chunks of candy, such as Oreo, Butterfinger, or Snickers. Alternatively, you could try one of the chain's signature creations, such as the Turtle Pecan Cluster, which features chocolate, pecans, and caramel. Aside from the year-round flavors, there are also limited-time offerings, such as the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard.

For the 2022 holiday season, Dairy Queen has once again introduced new Blizzards to its lineup. Both of the winter-themed Blizzards are crafted with fan-favorite holiday treats. And one, the Sugar Cookie Blizzard, is a brand-new creation, per People. Here's what we know about the festive new frozen treat.