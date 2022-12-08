TikTok's 'Onion Water' Health Hack Doesn't Have Any Medical Basis

Ever controversial and often entertaining, TikTok is probably the last place people should look for health and medical advice. Need an example? Here's one: Many users on the site have recently claimed that onion water is the key to relieving cold and flu-related malaise. Per TikTok user Poshmamma2, the homemade concoction of — wait for it — onions and water can "help you heal from RSV, infections sinus, cough cold [sic]." Many other TikTok users have created similar videos and claim that this healthful hack is alleviating their symptoms on a much faster timeline.

Surprisingly, this latest TikTok trend actually takes a cue from another folksy remedy. According to Healthline, people of yore believed that slicing up an onion and placing it inside their socks overnight would cure cold and flu symptoms come morning. The origins of this practice are somewhat murky, although it may have links to Chinese medicine – particularly reflexology, per Healthline – which emphasized an association between the feet and organs.

Generally speaking, the connection may also harken back to a time before modern germ theory was discovered when people believed bad air caused illness. And to truly understand the proposed benefits of onion water, one must first get familiar with the recipe.